Jobseeker visa in the UAE: all you need to know

Jobseekers are set to be the biggest beneficiaries of the UAE's new visa rules, with experts predicting an influx of people looking to come to the Emirates to explore employment opportunities.

The jobs market in the UAE is growing. Last month, UAE jobs portal Bayt.com and market research agency YouGov reported that about 70 per cent of UAE companies plan to hire new employees next year.

Half of all companies surveyed plan to recruit a maximum of five new staff members over the next three months, while 25 per cent will hire between six and 10 employees.

The jobseeker visa was introduced to attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities in the country.

Who can apply?

It is open to those classified in the first, second or third skill level per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and to the latest graduates of the top 500 universities in the world.

It does not require a sponsor or a host.

The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

How long is the visa for?

The visa is multi-entry and valid for 60 days.

How much does it cost?

The total outlay for a 60-day visa is Dh1,495. A 90-day visa costs Dh1,655 and the visa for 120 days costs Dh1,815.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security's website says each jobseeker visa includes a refundable security deposit of Dh1,025.

To gain access to the service on the Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security website, select Services and then eChannels Residency & Citizenship in the drop-down menu.