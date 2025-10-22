It is no coincidence that the UAE is attracting global talent

When Nik Storonsky, founder of Revolut, Europe’s most valuable startup with a valuation of more than $75 billion, decided to move his residency from the UK to the UAE, it made international headlines. Yet his relocation is just one example of a much broader trend.

A growing number of entrepreneurs, investors and ambitious professionals are leaving traditional hubs such as London, Frankfurt or Paris and heading to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. What draws them in is not a single factor but a combination of smart policies and favourable conditions that have turned this stretch of Gulf coastline into one of the most dynamic, secure and attractive places to live and work.

Taxation alone does not explain this shift. Many other jurisdictions offer low or zero income tax. What sets the UAE apart is the way it has built a functioning, agile and ambitious state. People who want to build are drawn to places that enable them to do so, and over the past two decades the UAE has positioned itself as exactly such a place.

For many who relocate, the most visible advantage is personal safety. According to this year’s “Crime and Safety Index” by Numbeo, Abu Dhabi has been ranked the safest city in the world for the ninth year in a row. That statistic translates into a daily reality that is hard to replicate elsewhere.

In Abu Dhabi, you can leave your wallet on the table without concern, children can play outside late into the evening, and women walk home at night with a level of security that is no longer taken for granted in many European cities. Safety has become a decisive factor for families and professionals considering relocation.

Security is part of a broader effort to make life not only safer but better. Over recent years, the UAE has climbed steadily in international liveability rankings, topping its region and closing in on established global leaders.

The government has invested heavily in urban quality: new parks, public spaces and cycling paths, clean streets, efficient services and reliable infrastructure. The country enjoys more than 3,500 hours of sunshine annually, and from Dubai or Abu Dhabi one can reach both the peaks of the Caucasus and the beaches of the Maldives in just four hours. These are not small lifestyle luxuries. They matter to people deciding where to live, work and raise their children.

The transformation of the UAE rests on more than its lifestyle appeal

Education and health care play a central role as well. The UAE has more than 200 international schools, and Khalifa University ranks among the world’s top 200 universities. Leading healthcare facilities such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provide a level of treatment that easily competes with other world-class facilities.

The transformation of the UAE rests on more than its lifestyle appeal. It has been driven by a governance model designed to enable ambition. Regulations exist, but they are designed to create opportunities rather than obstacles. It is no coincidence that the UAE established its Ministry of Artificial Intelligence years before the EU reached a consensus on its own AI Act.

Just as significant is how the state supports business formation and investment. Visa procedures and company registrations can often be completed in less than 24 hours. About 88 per cent of the population are expatriates, creating a cosmopolitan and ambitious environment where talent attracts talent. Entrepreneurs and professionals who have grown frustrated with political stagnation and administrative delays elsewhere find an alternative here.

These conditions are reflected in economic performance. The UAE has become one of the most dynamic economies in the world, with robust gross domestic product growth and a deliberate diversification strategy that has expanded far beyond energy. Many other countries with oil and gas reserves have struggled to move beyond a resource-based economic model.

Under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE has turned its natural wealth into a foundation for broader prosperity. Special economic zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market have evolved into launchpads for global innovation. They combine an efficient regulatory environment with stable legal frameworks, attracting founders and investors in sectors including AI, clean technology, fintech and life sciences.

The result is visible in global mobility patterns. According to this year’s Henley and Partners Private Wealth Migration Report, nearly 10,000 High Net Worth Individuals are expected to relocate to the UAE this year, putting it at the top of the global list. The US follows with 7,500, Italy with 3,600 and Switzerland with 3,000. At the same time, several countries are losing talent: the UK faces an outflow of 16,500 HNWIs, China 7,800, France 800, Spain 500 and Germany 400. While wealth migration is only one part of the story, it is a powerful indicator of where people with options choose to live and invest.

Cities and countries that offer safety, quality of life, efficient governance and space for innovation will be the winners in this global competition. The UAE has understood this early and acted accordingly. The decision by Mr Storonsky and thousands of others to relocate to the UAE reflects a broader reality: talent gravitates towards places that work. As many European cities become less safe and their quality of life declines, other, more dynamic cities are stepping in to fill the gap. They attract talent with talent, innovation with freedom, and offer a secure environment for ambitious people from around the world.

Europe should not dismiss this shift or hide behind comforting myths. Instead, they should question their prejudices and take a closer look at what works in the UAE.

'I Want You Back' Director:Jason Orley Stars:Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Rating:4/5

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Racecard %3Cp%3E1.45pm%3A%20Bin%20Dasmal%20Contracting%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh50%2C000%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E2.15pm%3A%20Al%20Shafar%20Investment%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh60%2C000%20(D)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E2.45pm%3A%202023%20Cup%20by%20Emirates%20sprint%20series%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh84%2C000%20(D)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E3.15pm%3A%20HIVE%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh68%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E3.45pm%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Mile%20Prep%20by%20Shadwell%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(TB)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E4.15pm%3A%20JARC%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh60%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E4.45pm%3A%20Deira%20Cup%20by%20Emirates%20Sprint%20series%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh76%2C000%20(D)%201%2C950m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Seven%20Winters%20in%20Tehran %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%20%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Steffi%20Niederzoll%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Reyhaneh%20Jabbari%2C%20Shole%20Pakravan%2C%20Zar%20Amir%20Ebrahimi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Mobile phone packages comparison

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less