Revolut bank boss quits the UK for the UAE

FinTech magnate Nik Storonsky of the bank Revolut has joined the mass departures from the UK to the UAE among the wealthy and working age.

With the budget deficit rising and the tax net catching more areas of income and wealth, the UK has seen thousands move out in recent years.

Russia-born Mr Storonsky, 41, has changed his residence from the UK to the UAE, according to regulatory filings. His relocation was effective as of a year ago, a UK filing for his family office shows.

Revolut is ranked as one of the most valuable privately held businesses, thought to be worth $45 billion.

The UAE has been the most popular destination for wealthy people leaving the UK, analyses of figures compiled in recent months show. A look into the number of company directors changing their address this summer showed 3,790 company directors reported leaving the UK, compared with 2,712 over the same period a year earlier.

Prominent leavers reportedly included Nassef Sawiris, the Egyptian tycoon; Shravin Bharti Mittal, the Indian businessman; John Fredriksen, the Cypriot shipping magnate; and Richard Gnodde, the South African-born vice president of Goldman Sachs. Mr Fredriksen, who told a Norwegian newspaper that Britain had “gone to hell”, was said to be putting his £250 million ($332 million) Chelsea mansion – The Old Rectory – on the market.

Looking to list

Mr Storonsky’s net worth almost doubled to about $14bn following the higher valuation the London-headquartered company received in a secondary share sale announced last month. He’s now the world’s 209th-richest person, according to a Bloomberg index.

The announcement comes just weeks after Revolut debuted an ambitious plan to enter 30 new geographies by the end of the decade, a strategy that will ultimately see the fintech invest $13bn as it tries to amass 100 million users.

Even so, the chief executive has been adamant that the UK remains a top priority for the company and he’s focused on securing a full bank license in Revolut’s home country, something that has so far not been forthcoming.

With the news, Mr Storonsky's departure seems bound to raise new questions about the impact of tax reforms on the country’s wealthiest residents.

Mr Storonsky moved to the UK early in his career and reportedly holds British citizenship.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves opens Revolut's global headquarters in London, in September. AFP

The Treasury has defended its new regime ending non-domiciled status for internationally committed residents. The Labour Party leadership has faced demands for a wealth tax from its rank and file.

“The UK remains highly attractive,” a Treasury spokesman has said. “Our main capital gains tax rate is lower than any other G7 European country and our new residence-based regime is simpler and more attractive than the previous one, while it also addresses tax system unfairness, so every long-term resident pays their taxes here.”

