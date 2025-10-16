UAE's new work visa process to have more 'A-Eye' and less HR

The UAE on Thursday set out plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence to streamline the work permit application process and allow for visas to be issued more quickly.

The "Eye" system, which is to be led by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aims to boost efficiency and reduce scope for human error.

It will involve an AI agent verifying documents required for work permits, such as personal photos, passports and academic certificates, to ensure their accuracy and authenticity.

The ministry said the high-tech tool "marked a significant advancement in accelerating work permit issuance". The move will minimise the need "for human intervention except in exceptional cases", it added.

“We are proud to unveil the ‘Eye’ system, which marks a new innovative step towards enhancing the ministry’s services in line with global digital transformation trends," said Rashid Al Saadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at the ministry.

"The system reflects the ministry’s high level of digital readiness, our leading role in supporting ambitious national directives, and our commitment to advancing innovation and AI applications across all labour market fields.”

Mr Al Saadi said use of AI would speed up transaction completion, reduce operational costs and improve the quality of permit applications. The project, announced at the Gitex Global technology show, is in line with a major drive by the UAE government to reduce bureaucracy and boost efficiency.

In June last year, the UAE expanded a government scheme to cut processing times for residency visas and work permits from up to 30 days to only five.

The project, first introduced in Dubai, aims to cut red tape and streamline services to allow companies to hire staff quickly and easily.

In February 2024, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, outlined wide-reaching plans to make government services more efficient.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President, said government departments would work to eliminate 2,000 unnecessary procedures within a year as part of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme.

In an update this June, Sheikh Mohammed said service time had been reduced by more than 70 per cent in the first phase of the strategy.

