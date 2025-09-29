UAE launches new AI specialists visa and expands humanitarian permit

The UAE on Monday unveiled a series of visa rule updates aimed at attracting artificial intelligence specialists, boosting live event tourism and expanding support for people fleeing war zones and natural disasters.
New visit visa categories for experts in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats were introduced under the strategy.
Also announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) were amendments to durations, conditions and eligibility requirements of a number of existing visas.
The changes have been made to support the UAE’s strategy of promoting global openness, attracting talent, entrepreneurs and specialists, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment and tourism, the ICP announced on Monday.
The decision reflects studies conducted by the authority on residency and foreign affairs trends domestically, regionally and internationally, said Maj Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director general of the ICP.
“These updates address the needs of applicants, consider humanitarian and economic circumstances, and encourage individuals to live, work and explore opportunities in the UAE,” he said.
“They will improve quality of life, support trade and transport, enhance technology sectors and boost the country’s global competitiveness.”
New visas
- AI specialists visa: Issued for single or multiple entries for a specific period, subject to a letter from a host or sponsoring technology company
- Entertainment visa: For foreigners visiting temporarily for leisure purposes
- Event visa: For those attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or cultural, economic, sports, religious, or educational activities
- Maritime tourism visa: Multiple-entry visa for tourists arriving on cruise ships or leisure boats, subject to an approved travel itinerary and a licensed host company.
Changes to existing visas
A humanitarian residence permit, for a one-year period, available to people from countries at war or hit by a natural disaster, can now be obtained without a sponsor. If the holder of the permit leaves the UAE, then the permit will be cancelled.
Widows and divorced women can now obtain residency without a sponsor. The amendments allow the widow or divorced woman to obtain residency within six months of the death of the husband – or of the divorce – providing she is still in the country and the sponsor was the husband before the divorce or death.
Visit visas for friends and relatives will allow sponsorship depending on the sponsor's income. For first-degree relatives, the sponsor must earn at least Dh4,000 ($1,090) a month, and Dh8,000 for second or third-degree relatives. To sponsor a friend will require a minimum monthly income of Dh15,000.
Business exploration visas will require proof of solvency aligned with intended business activity, or evidence of professional practice through an existing company abroad.
Foreign lorry drivers can now obtain single or multiple-entry visas, sponsored by a licensed freight, or transport company, with health insurance and financial guarantees required.
