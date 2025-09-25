Dubai fines 161 employers Dh152m for selling residency permits

Dubai's Citizenship and Residency Court issued a fine of Dh152.2 million for 161 employers for closing their companies without regulating the visa status of their employees.
The 161 defendants were also charged with selling residency permits to hundreds of victims for different amounts of money.
In one of the incidents, an Asian employee paid a defendant around Dh1,000 to get a residency permit, The National has learnt.
The Dubai Citizenship and Residency Prosecution said the defendants were convicted and will be deported after paying the fines.
A variety of fines were issued against the defendants.
In a session on Wednesday, the court said the total amount of fines for the defendants was Dh152,240,000.
Sources close to the case told The National that the defendants, from different Asian countries, closed their companies in September 2024 without settling the status of their employees.
An inspection by officers from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners’ Affairs caught one of the defendants closing his company without settling the status of three employees.
It was part of an inspection campaign carried out during the visa amnesty campaign from September to December last year.
According to the Federal Decree-Law Regarding the Regulation of the Employment Relationship, shutting down a business without settling workers status or misusing work permits can lead to fines between Dh100,000 to D1 million.
Labour dispute
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
