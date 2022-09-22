Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Saudi Arabia before country's national day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Saudi Arabia before the country’s national day on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed made the tribute on Twitter, where he said Saudi Arabia and its people were “our family and our brothers”.

“On Saudi National Day, I congratulate the kingdom. I congratulate King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet.

“I pray to God to perpetuate goodness for them. We have feelings of love in our hearts for the kingdom and its people.

“They are our family and our brothers. We are proud of our cohesion. Our present and our future together.”

Saudi Arabia's Entertainment Authority has released a list of celebrations for its 92nd national day under the slogan “it is our home”. They will run until next Monday.

Air and marine shows will feature fighter jets, helicopters, boats and ships.

Firework displays will take place in 18 cities across the kingdom and parks will host cultural exhibitions open to the public at the long weekend.

Schools are off for national day celebrations from Wednesday until Sunday.

Saudi national day is on September 23 every year. It marks the 1932 decree, issued by King Abdulaziz, which renamed the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.