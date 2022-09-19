Saudi Arabia gears up for National Day

Saudi Arabia's Entertainment Authority has released a list of celebrations for its 92nd National Day under the slogan “It is our home”.

They will run until September 26. National Day will fall on a Friday this year.

A new logo has been created with man and a woman in traditional dress and the Saudi flag, with Saudi megaprojects including Diriyah Gate, Neom’s The Line, and Amaala in the background.

Air and marine shows will be performed, featuring fighter jets, helicopters, boats and ships.

Firework displays will take place in 18 cities across the kingdom and local parks will host cultural exhibitions open to the public over the National Day long weekend.

School are off for national day celebrations from Wednesday until Sunday.

“All schools have a long weekend in honour of National Day for four days. We will be going to the corniche to see these amazing celebrations and air shows with my family — my son absolutely loved them last year,” said Ayesha Ahmad, a resident of Jeddah.

نعتز بإطلاق هوية اليوم الوطني92 تحت شعار #هي_لنا_دار 🇸🇦



كل عام وبلادي في ازدهار وعزة ❤️



التفاصيل: https://t.co/hTYybc4g2F#هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/G3PNPQP0jK — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 13, 2022

The celebrations taking place across the country will include live performances by military bands.

Parades and other musical performances by the Saudi Royal Guard Command will take place in Jeddah and Riyadh.

The Royal Saudi Air Force will perform shows in fourteen cities for 10 days, using Typhoon, F-15 and Tornado fighter jets, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A special Cirque du Soleil show entitled ‘The Wealth of a Nation’ will be held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh from Wednesday until Saturday.

العرض الأول من نوعه ..

#ثروة_وطن من سيرك دو سوليه بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي 92 🤩🇸🇦



🗓️ 21 إلى 24 سبتمبر



احجز تذكرتك الآن: https://t.co/iRraqKy4rM#هي_لنا_دار pic.twitter.com/0lEpcd2IPi — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) September 18, 2022

Regional musical artists such as Mohammed Abdo, Rabeh Saqr, Ahlam, Majed Al Mohandes, Abadi, Al Jawhar and Angham will also perform.

Residents of Madinah can see a theatrical performance narrating the kingdom’s history at the Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Sports City at the weekend.

Saudi National Day is on September 23 every year. It marks the 1932 decree, issued by King Abdulaziz, which renamed the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Schools, fashion stores, restaurants and retailers are hosting National Day-themed events until Sunday.

Saudi National Day hashtags are already trending on Twitter. They include #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي (Saudi National Day) and #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_92 (92nd Saudi National Day).