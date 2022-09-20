Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds high-level meetings in New York

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met several foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah met Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations and strategic partnerships in all sectors, including investment, finance, renewable energy, food security, culture, education and tourism.

They discussed a number of issues of common interest, including ways to promote global efforts to combat climate change, with the UAE set to host Cop28 in 2023.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE had good relations and a strategic partnership with India and France.

He said the three countries shared common visions and aspirations to achieve sustainable growth to achieve progress and prosperity for their people.

Dr Jaishankar and Ms Colonna said the meeting strengthened the partnership with the UAE at all levels.

The meeting was attended by several UAE ministers and officials, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Political Affairs and the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Sheikh Abdullah met representatives of the American Jewish Committee on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

They discussed issues of common interest related to the General Assembly agenda, Middle East developments and ways to achieve peace, security and stability. They also reviewed the role of the Abraham Accords in the region, while Sheikh Abdullah praised the work of the committee in promoting interfaith dialogue and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

Representatives of the American Jewish Committee said the UAE was advocating brotherhood across the world and the signing of the Abraham Accords was a historic step, which can enhance co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE's ambassador to the US.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Dr Comfort Ero, the president and chief executive of International Crisis Group, an independent organisation working to prevent war and shape policies to build a more peaceful world.

During their meeting, the UAE minister said the UAE was committed to supporting all global efforts to promote international peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah said it was important to strengthen collective international action to promote solutions and strive for sustainable development.

He praised the work of the International Crisis Group and Dr Ero lauded the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and commitment to promoting international peace and security.

The UNGA opened on September 13 and concludes on September 23.