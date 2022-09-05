New UAE visa scheme to begin on October 3

The UAE's new visa scheme will come into force on October 3, authorities announced on Monday.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security said the new rules are now in a pilot phase for the next month, before coming into effect in four weeks.

Approved by the Cabinet in April, longer visit visas for tourists, long-term residency for sought-after professionals and easy access to the 10-year golden visa scheme are among the major changes.

The pilot phase also applies to the new version of the UAE passport, which will start being issued from October 3.

Among the updates announced at a press event in Abu Dhabi on Monday include no cancellation of golden visas if the holder stays outside the country, and people who cancel their residency visas will have a six-month grace period to stay in the country. Previously, people were allowed one month.

The changes represent one of the biggest shake-ups of the country’s immigration policy in years.

The new visas include a standard 60-day entry visa, rather than 30 days at present, and a five-year, multi-entry tourist visa that allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days in a row.

The UAE will also introduce five-year green visas, which are aimed at skilled workers, freelancers and the self-employed, and a job exploration entry visa for degree holders that does not require a sponsor or a host.

Parents can sponsor their male children until the age of 25, up from 18, allowing them to remain in the UAE after school and university.

The golden visa scheme will also be expanded, as skilled professionals on salaries of Dh30,000 ($8,100) a month or more will find it easier to secure a 10-year visa.