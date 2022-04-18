UAE jobs and visas: 60-day entry now standard for many visitors

The UAE will allow visitors and holidaymakers to enter the country and stay for 60 days as standard.

The move - up from a 30-day stay - is among a series of visa changes approved by the Cabinet.

The decision will benefit people looking for longer breaks and those considering making the move more permanent.

While there are separate visas available for jobseekers - called a job exploration entry visa - a 60-day tourist visa would allow potential expats to get an idea of what the lifestyle and job market have to offer.

"Major improvements include facilitating the entry requirements for all visa types, offering flexible visa durations that meet the needs of the visitors and the purpose of the visit," the UAE Government Media Office said on Monday.

"In addition, all entry visas are available for single or multiple entry and can be renewed for similar periods and are valid for 60 days from their issuance date."

Until now, a tourist on a 30-day visit visa-on-arrival was standard for many nationalities including Brits, Americans and Australians.

After 30 days, you were given a nine-day grace period before facing fines for overstaying. This amounted to a costly Dh200 on the first day and Dh100 for each consecutive day.

In contrast, visitors from countries that do not have a visa-on-arrival arrangement with the UAE, such as India and Pakistan, must arrange a paid-for visa in advance through a travel agency.

Meanwhile, visitors from Schengen zone countries in Europe have different arrangements, with 90 days allowed in any 180-day period.

The announcement on Monday made no reference to any changes to these arrangements.

Tourism numbers have steadily grown since the pandemic slump, which grounded aircraft worldwide and caused lockdowns across the globe. Dubai International Airport, the busiest globally for international traffic, saw 29.1 million passengers pass through its terminals in 2021.

This was above the 28 million target the airport but predictably far below the 86.4 million passengers that used Dubai airport in 2019.

Dubai airport chiefs predict close to 60 million will use the airport this year as global traffic and Dubai's tourism industry continue to recover.

