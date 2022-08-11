Next generation Emirati passports to be issued from September 1

A new version of the UAE passport will begin to be issued on September 1.

The new passports for Emiratis are part of the new generation of the Emirati passports and national ID card project which was launched in June last year.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The passport features enhanced security features such as the identification page of its holder being made of polycarbonate, and using complicated spectrum patterns.

The authority released a video on its Twitter account in which it details the features of the new passport, including a very fine security thread and a 3D intaglio showing date of birth. The passport also features a watermark with the UAE emblem.

Holders of older passports can still use them until they expire, and can apply for a new generation passport once there is six months validity left on the current passport.

This can be done through the website www.icp.gov.ae or the UAEICP smart application.

