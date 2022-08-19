UAE ships Dh60m worth of medicines and medical supplies to patients in need

The UAE has sent a shipment of medical supplies worth Dh60 million to countries around the world to help those in need.

The Dihad Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) sent medicines and medical supplies, such as bandages and gauze, as part of the ForeverCare initiative.

Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (Dihad) launched the project to relieve the burden on people suffering from severe illness and chronic diseases in developing nations.

The supplies will be used to support hospitals and medical sectors in the UAE and abroad, in addition to the clinics run by Emirates Red Crescent at refugee camps.

Dr Abdul Al Madani, chairman of Dihad's Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, said the shipment of the first batch of supplies marks the foundation’s continuing commitment to aid work.

“We are keen to follow the UAE’s approach of giving by bridging the humanitarian work globally in collaboration with our sustainable partner Emirates Red Crescent, which has always been a big supporter,” he said.

“The total value of the initiative of 2022 is Dh60 million, through which we hope to deliver all kinds of medical support and aid to those entitled around the world.”