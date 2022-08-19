UAE has spent Dh13 billion on foreign aid since start of 2021

The UAE has provided Dh13 billion of foreign aid since the start of last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has said.

The figures were revealed to mark World Humanitarian Day, established by the UN to raise awareness about humanitarian assistance worldwide and the importance of international co-operation.

The biggest recipient of aid was Yemen, which received Dh1.16 billion, state news agency Wam reported.

The data revealed a wide range of sectors and programmes that were supported by the Emirates.

Quote The humanitarian work in the UAE is a fundamental pillar of the philanthropic approach adopted by the state since its establishment Dr Anwar Gargash

“The UAE has become a model of sustainable relief and humanitarian work, by replacing conventional relief operations with development projects that benefit communities, such as those that construct houses, schools, roads and power stations, and dig wells,” Wam reported.

“The country has implemented a clear methodology that does not discriminate based on political orientation.”

Public programmes received more than Dh4.5bn in support, while social services were given more than Dh1.3bn in aid and education projects received more than Dh540 million.

The transport and storage sectors received more than Dh414m while programmes supporting peace and security were given more than Dh273m.

Water and public health service sectors received Dh268m while government and civil society initiatives received about Dh224m.

The energy sector was supported to the tune of Dh212m while more than Dh184m was provided for agricultural projects.

In his first address to the nation after becoming president, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would be a friend to those in need, delivering support and humanitarian aid “regardless of race or religion”.

“Continuing Sheikh Zayed’s approach, we will work to strengthen our role among the world’s leading countries by providing humanitarian aid, and by continuing to extend a helping hand to communities in need around the world, irrespective of religion or race,” Sheikh Mohamed said in his July address.

UAE's journey of giving continues

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic adviser to the President, said the humanitarian work in the UAE is a fundamental pillar of the philanthropic approach adopted by the state since its establishment. Image: Dr Anwar Gargash / Twitter

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President said on Twitter that the UAE's humanitarian work reflected the principles upon which the Emirates was founded.

“The humanitarian work in the UAE is a fundamental pillar of the philanthropic approach adopted by the state since its establishment,” he wrote.

“It has never been an urgent action governed by a policy or orientation, but rather a flowing goodness and a lofty message that reflects the principles upon which our country was founded and established by the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

“The journey of giving continues under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him.”

In a second tweet, Dr Gargash said: “Our approach is authentic and firm, and its foundations are solid and firm.

“From this point of view, the humanitarian work was strongly present in the speech he addressed to the people of the UAE in which he highlighted the country's objectives in the coming decades.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the thousands of volunteers who have played a part in helping people in need around the world on behalf of the UAE.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said 145,000 volunteers from 97 countries helped to provide food, aid and support to more than 90 million beneficiaries last year.

As part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, more than Dh1.1 billion ($299 million) was spent in 2021 through a number of programmes, campaigns and relief and community projects.

