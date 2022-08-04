Five held in Sharjah accused of knifepoint robberies

Sharjah Police have arrested five men who were allegedly running a fake massage parlour to steal cash from unwitting customers.

Officers said the Asian gang were luring people to a salon, claiming it offered massages and natural therapy sessions.

After arriving at the location disclosed on massage cards that were distributed across the city, the alleged victims say they were then set upon by the gang and forced to hand over cash at knifepoint.

Col Omar Al Zoud, director of Criminal Investigation, said Sharjah Police first received a report about an Asian man distributing massage cards in the Rolla area.

Officers headed to the scene and arrested the suspect before raiding his accommodation.

“We found boxes of massage cards in his place and multiple types of knives,” he said.

“The rest of the gang were arrested and admitted to threatening and robbing victims.”

Sharjah Police released a photo of the suspects standing in front of boxes filled with fake massage cards.

The cards are often found tucked under vehicle windscreen wipers and on door windows and handles across the UAE.

Officers warned community members of such scams and urged the public to report any suspicious activities or illegal massage parlours.