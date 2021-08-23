Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang suspected in massage card operation

One of the four men accused of illegally printing massage cards. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested four men on suspicion of printing more than 100,000 massage cards.

Officers said they uncovered three printing houses that supplied the cards for distribution in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.

Motorists often find these cards, bearing photos of women and advertising unlicensed massage services, placed on their vehicles.

Police made the arrests after raids on three printing houses. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

The cards are often found tucked under vehicle windscreen wipers and on door windows and handles.

The four accused were identified by the police as Asian. No further details regarding the case were revealed.

Read more Dubai's sleazy massage card distributors to face deportation under new rules

Authorities have long been trying to clamp down on the illegal activity. Courts have handed down heavy sentences and deported offenders.

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The Ashes Results

First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs

Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn

Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

