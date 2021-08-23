Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang suspected in massage card operation

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested four men on suspicion of printing more than 100,000 massage cards.
Officers said they uncovered three printing houses that supplied the cards for distribution in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.
Motorists often find these cards, bearing photos of women and advertising unlicensed massage services, placed on their vehicles.
The cards are often found tucked under vehicle windscreen wipers and on door windows and handles.
The four accused were identified by the police as Asian. No further details regarding the case were revealed.
Authorities have long been trying to clamp down on the illegal activity. Courts have handed down heavy sentences and deported offenders.
The Equaliser 2
Director Antoine Fuqua
Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders
Three stars
The Ashes
Results
First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets
Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs
Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs
Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn
Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs
