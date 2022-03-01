Sharjah Police find dismembered body in rubbish tip

Sharjah Police have arrested a man suspected of murder after a man's body parts were found in a rubbish site.

The body was found by waste management company workers who raised the alarm.

Police officers sorted through 1,500 tonnes of waste to look for clues and more body parts, a statement said. No date or location was disclosed by police.

The victim was identified as an Asian in his 40s who worked as a driver in a company in the emirate.

“Criminal investigations officers had to put double efforts to track down the suspect of this hideous crime,” said Col Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, head of CID.

READ MORE Watch: Sharjah Police seize 153kg drugs in a major operation

“The suspect who carries the same nationality as the victim was arrested within 12 hours of identifying the deceased and he admitted the crime in details.”

During questioning, the suspect told investigators he killed his victim due to personal disputes, then chopped his body into pieces to hide the man’s identity and dumped them.

The case has been transferred to the public prosecution for further investigations before being sent to court.