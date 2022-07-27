Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Iranian Foreign Minister discuss relations in phone call

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Wednesday spoke to Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, by phone.

During the call, the ministers talked about several international and regional issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, highlighted its keenness to enhance the security and stability of the region and will support all efforts made in this regard, news agency Wam said.