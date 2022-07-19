UAE and France to work together to combat climate change and explore space

The UAE and France have signed a series of key agreements aimed at boosting the fight against climate change, strengthening partnerships in space exploration and defence and furthering co-operation in higher education.

Ten deals were struck on Monday to enhance bilateral ties, as part of President Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to France.

Emirati and French ministers set out plans to work closely together across a number of fields.

UAE and France sign 10 agreements

1. A letter of intent regarding granting permission to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation to engage in business.

This was signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

2. A joint declaration on co-operation between the UAE and France in the higher education field, signed by Sheikh Abdullah and Ms Colonna.

3. An agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Avnor Group for co-operation in the field of standardisation.

4. An agreement between the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the French government in the field of climate action, signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French Minister of Energy Transition.

5. A road map for co-operation between the UAE's Tawazun Economic Council and the General Directorate of Armaments in the French Ministry of Defence, signed by Ahmed Al Harmoudi, chief executive of the council, and Thierry Carlier, director of international development in the French General Directorate for Armaments.

6. An agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) focusing on lunar exploration. It was signed by Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of the MBRSC, and Philippe Baptiste, president of the CNES.

7. A letter of intent on Earth observation between the MBRSC and the CNES.

8. Letter of Intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the MBRSC and the CNES.

9. An agreement establishing co-operation between the Pasteur Institute and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre was signed by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, director general of the ADPHC, and Prof Stewart Cole, president of the institute.

10. The founding contract of NT Energies between Technip and the National Petroleum Construction Company. It was signed by Ahmed Al Dhaheri, chief executive of NPCC, and Arnaud Pieton, chief executive of Technip.

In addition, President Sheikh Mohamed and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of two major energy agreements in Paris.

The first was a comprehensive strategic energy partnership between the UAE and France, and the second a strategic partnership agreement between Adnoc and TotalEnergies.

The CSEP focuses on enhancing energy security, affordability and decarbonisation, and progressive climate action before Cop28, which is set to take place in the UAE in 2023, state news agency Wam reported.

