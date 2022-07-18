UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Paris for state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed began his first state visit on Monday, meeting the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Sheikh Mohamed first visited the Les Invalides, a museum of military history, where he was greeted by senior French officials and received a guard of honour.

There, he visited the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte within the Dôme des Invalides.

Later, he travelled to the Elysee Palace to meet Mr Macron.

The two leaders embraced warmly in the courtyard, on a bright sunny day, before heading inside for talks and a private lunch.

The decision to select France as Sheikh Mohamed's first state visit is considered highly significant and a recognition of the strength of ties between the two countries and their leaders.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron will address "several of the greatest challenges facing the world today, including future energy, climate change and technology", state news agency Wam reported before the meeting.

"The visit is an opportunity to reinforce and expand the long-standing strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France," Wam said.

"In addition, the two nations will continue to strengthen ties across culture, education and space."

On Monday, Emirati flags adorned the streets around the palace.

An agreement in the field of energy is expected, while a second will relate to the establishment of a French-Emirati business council, Sky News Arabia reported.

In the evening, President Macron will receive Sheikh Mohamed for a state dinner at the Grand Trianon, situated within the grounds of the Palace of Versailles.

Sheikh Mohamed will meet top French officials during his two-day visit, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne; President of the Senate Gerard Larcher; and President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet, Wam reported.

Recent visits

The two leaders last met in May, when Mr Macron visited Abu Dhabi briefly to pay tribute to President Sheikh Khalifa after his death.

Sheikh Mohamed previously visited France in September 2021, while serving as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

During that visit he met Mr Macron in Paris for talks on the long-standing strategic ties between the nations.

After that trip, the UAE and France issued a joint statement in which Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron hailed the "strong and historic bilateral ties between the two countries since the founding of the UAE in 1971".

The statement underlined a "commitment to overcome regional challenges, and their shared determination to counter extremism, fight terrorism and strengthen their co-operation in the security and defence fields".