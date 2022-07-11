President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid greetings with Saudi Crown Prince

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Eid Al Adha.

The two leaders called for the continued prosperity and progress of their respective nations during a phone call, expressing their desire for peace and stability across the world, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed performed the Eid Al Adha prayer on Saturday morning alongside fellow worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one's identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health, as well as further progress and continued stability in the country.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers.

He then visited the tomb of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed the rulers of all the Emirates on the first morning of the religious festival at Al Mushrif Palace in the capital.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of the sacrifice, began on Saturday and concludes on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid prayers — in pictures