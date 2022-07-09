President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes rulers on Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed rulers of all the Emirates on the morning of Eid Al Adha.

They exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the holy day and prayed for blessing of good health and happiness for all.

Joining Sheikh Mohamed at Al Mushrif Palace were Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The President also received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

I was pleased to welcome my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and exchange fraternal greetings with them on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. May God continue to protect our country and bless its people with happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fQWd0LT3yK — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 9, 2022

Early on Saturday, President Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers alongside fellow worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one's identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health, and further progress and continued stability to the UAE.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers.

He then visited the tomb of UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

UAE leaders attend Eid Al Adha prayers: in pictures