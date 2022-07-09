President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes rulers on Eid Al Adha

The leaders exchanged congratulations at Al Mushrif Palace

The National
Jul 09, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed rulers of all the Emirates on the morning of Eid Al Adha.

They exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the holy day and prayed for blessing of good health and happiness for all.

Joining Sheikh Mohamed at Al Mushrif Palace were Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The President also received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Early on Saturday, President Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers alongside fellow worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one's identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health, and further progress and continued stability to the UAE.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers.

He then visited the tomb of UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

UAE leaders attend Eid Al Adha prayers: in pictures

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th July, 2022 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Riffa, Ras Al Khaimah. A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed. WAM

Updated: July 09, 2022, 9:26 AM
