Adnoc signs deal to create 3,000 jobs for Emiratis by 2025

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) signed an agreement to create 3,000 new jobs for Emiratis by 2025, it was announced on Monday.

The deal, completed with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), aims to accelerate recruitment in the private sector, state news agency Wam reported.

Adnoc agreed to increase efforts being made by companies in its supply chain and to encourage them to use the programmes and incentives offered by Nafis for hiring talent.

The agreement was signed by Secretary General of Nafis Ghannam Al Mazrouei and Abdulmunim Al Kindi, executive director of people, technology and corporate services in Adnoc.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group chief executive of Adnoc, witnessed the signing of the agreement alongside Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“Through the creation of the Nafis programme, the UAE leadership has demonstrated its strong commitment to unlocking opportunities for local talent to work and succeed in the private sector,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“Inspired by this vision, Adnoc is fully committed to working with Nafis and private corporations in our supply chain to facilitate and promote the matching of talent with private sector opportunities.”

Nafis aims to deliver a sustainable and diverse economy for the UAE by enabling citizens to play an increasingly important role in the private sector.

The programme is based on co-operation between the federal government, local authorities and the private sector.

“The agreement supports the UAE leadership’s vision to empower our national talent and enhance their contribution to the nation’s growth and development,” said Mr Al Mazrouei.

“By leveraging Adnoc’s broad supply chain, we will expand and deepen Nafis's outreach across the energy, industrial, and manufacturing sectors and nurture the UAE’s next generation of talent in these areas.”

Since the launch of Adnoc's In-Country Value programme in 2018, more than 3,500 Emiratis have been employed by companies in Adnoc’s supply chain.

As part of the collaboration with Nafis, Adnoc will host sessions to match Emirati professionals with employment opportunities at large companies in its supply chain. Adnoc has already hosted the first session, with more than 300 participants and 11 companies attending.

