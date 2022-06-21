Adnoc identifies $19bn of products with local manufacturing potential

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has identified Dh70 Billion ($19bn) worth of products in its procurement pipeline with local manufacturing potential and has signed agreements for Dh21bn worth of these manufacturing opportunities.

Products with local manufacturing potential will be purchased by Adnoc, the state-controlled oil and gas major, between 2022-2030, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adnoc signed agreements with UAE and international companies at the Make it in the Emirates Forum taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The deals will allow companies to set up and expand manufacturing facilities in the UAE, as well as jointly explore with Adnoc the potential for new investments in local manufacturing.

The local manufacturing opportunities comprise over 100 products that will be utilised across Adnoc’s full value chain as it expands its operations.

“Adnoc is reinforcing its role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth as we expand our operations to responsibly cater for the world’s growing energy demand,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, said.

“We invite local and international manufacturers to take advantage of these opportunities and join the UAE in our industrial growth journey as we strengthen the resilience of our supply chains, enhance economic self-sufficiency and deliver lasting value.”

Adnoc is creating multiple long-term domestic manufacturing opportunities for the private sector and it is encouraging the companies to seize the opportunity, Dr Al Jaber added.

The products identified with local manufacturing potential are spread over drilling; mechanical and heating ventilation and airconditioning (HVAC); technology; piping, fittings and valves; electric submersible; instruments, control and telecom; maintenance, repair and operations; chemicals; electrical; and offshore architecture. Companies interested in finding out more details can visit www.adnoc.ae/suppliers or contact icv@adnoc.ae.

Agreements signed by Adnoc include a strategic collaboration agreement with India’s Intech Organics to explore manufacturing calcium and sodium bromide in the UAE for the first time.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, during the opening speech at the Make it in the Emirates Forum.

The company also concluded framework agreements with Schlumberger and Independent Technical Services (ITS) on local manufacturing and assembly of electric subemersible pumps and its components.

Adnoc also inked a strategic collaboration agreement with MaxTube Saje for local manufacturing of glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) lining of various metallic tubular products including production tubing.

The company also reached a strategic collaboration agreement with NOV-Tuboscope on evaluating the localisation of GRE-lined production tubing; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Soluforce on setting up local manufacturing facility for reinforced thermoplastic pipes and non-metallic solutions, amongst others.

Adnoc is also driving the UAE’s industrial growth through the expansion of its downstream business.

The Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone, Adnoc’s joint venture with ADQ, will produce new industrial chemicals in the UAE for the first time, replacing chemicals currently imported, while also exporting to meet growing demand for these chemicals globally.

Adnoc has already welcomed major local and international partners and investors into the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone. Building.

The company has registered expressions of interest with over 20 investors in the Ta’ziz Light Industrial and Services Zones at the Make it in the Emirates Forum.

The Ta’ziz Light Industrial and Services Zones will house an ecosystem that will convert the chemicals produced in the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone into consumable products and host companies providing industrial services to Ta’ziz and the Ruwais Industrial Complex.