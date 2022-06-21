Now is the time to 'step up' engagement with UAE industrial sector, Dr Al Jaber says

The UAE has emerged from the pandemic as a stronger economy helped by the country’s strategy to further strengthen its industrial sector to boost economic resilience in the faces of the global challenges, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology has said.

“Now is the time to step up our engagement collectively within the sector,” Dr Al Jaber told the Make it in the Emirates forum on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

“We are here to build on the industrial strategy that our visionary leadership created to ensure resilience, competitiveness and continuing the growth of our economy.”

The sustainable economic development and leveraging on the UAE’s value proposition to build a strong industrial sector and localising supply chains remains at the heart of the country’s industrial strategy.

The UAE last year launched its industrial strategy “Operation 300bn” to position it as a global industrial hub by 2031. The 10-year comprehensive roadmap focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product from Dh133 billion in 2021 to Dh300bn in 2031.

The strategy focuses on boosting production in 11 priority sectors, attract foreign investments, updating legislation and ensuring availability of dedicated financing for local industrial companies.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy has already launched the in-country value programme that aims to boost the private sector's participation in the economy, diversify output and localise critical parts of the supply chain.

There are over 300 products available in the 11 priority sectors for local manufacturers as “primary targets for localising our industry”, Dr Al Jaber said.

“We have put together all incentives and enablers to help you take advantage of multiple business and industrial opportunities,” he said. “We have brought together with national champion companies who are offering Dh110bn dirhams in purchasing agreements.”

