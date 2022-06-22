President Sheikh Mohamed meets Somali leader in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed declared the UAE's support for Somalia in a meeting with the country's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations to Mr Mohamud on his recent election as president during talks at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

He wished him success in leading the nation and expressed his desire for the African nation to achieve its development goals and secure stability and prosperity for its people.

The Somali leader thanked Sheikh Mohamed and offered his gratitude to the UAE for its long-standing assistance.

The two men explored ways to further bolster bilateral ties and discussed efforts to establish peace in Somalia.

Sheikh Mohamed pledged the UAE's commitment to supporting Somalia in its efforts to ensure peace and stability and in areas of construction and development.

Mr Mohamud said he looked forward to continuing to work with the Emirates to achieve its ambitions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Ahmed Al Othman, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, as well the delegation accompanying the Somali President.

Mr Mohamud is in Abu Dhabi on an official visit, news agency Wam reported.

He was received on arrival on Sunday by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport.

The visit to UAE comes after Sheikh Shakhbout attended the inauguration ceremony for Mr Mohamud as president of Somalia, which was held in Mogadishu on June 9.

Mr Mohamud became president after members of the upper and lower legislative chambers voted in secret balloting at Halane military camp, under the protection of African Union peacekeepers.

The first round of voting in May was contested by 36 candidates, four of whom proceeded to the second round.

With no candidate winning at least two thirds of the 328 ballots, voting then went to a third round in which a simple majority was enough.