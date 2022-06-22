President Sheikh Mohamed receives Romanian prime minister

President Sheikh Mohamed received Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Ciuca and his delegation to the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed expanding their co-operation across various sectors, including investment, trade, development and agriculture.

The pair also exchanged views on the latest developments related to regional and global issues.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope the visit will further boost bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania.

Mr Ciuca offered condolences to the UAE President over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as president of the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and a number of UAE officials, alongside the Romanian delegation.