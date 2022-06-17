President Sheikh Mohamed participates in climate change meeting hosted by Joe Biden

President Sheikh Mohamed participated in a virtual climate change meeting on Friday hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Sheikh Mohamed joined heads of state from 17 major economies — accounting for 80 per cent of global GDP, population and greenhouse gas emissions.

"I was pleased to participate in the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate hosted by President Biden and to emphasise the ongoing importance of peace, unity and meaningful collaboration as enablers of sustainable social and economic development," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"The UAE continues to honour its commitments on climate action and is on track to submit its revised NDCs."

NDC, or Nationally Determined Contribution, is a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

"We look forward to hosting the world at COP28 and accelerating practical progress on climate action through an inclusive, practical and integrated approach," Sheikh Mohamed said.

The Emirates will host the 28th UN global climate talks in 2023.

Addressing global leaders, Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged that climate change must be addressed through collective co-operation.

He said the UAE has long held the view that climate action is an opportunity to achieve new pathways for economic and social development, with a focus on practical solutions that can benefit all countries.

The UAE is doubling down on efforts to address climate change and accelerate the global energy transition.

Sheikh Mohamed told the meeting about the UAE’s investment of more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 40 countries and plans to invest an additional $50 billion over the next decade.

At the third virtual gathering of the Major Economies Forum under his presidency, Mr Biden urged countries to take collective action that can accelerate global action on climate, energy security and food security.

He also invited leaders to co-operate and ease these immediate impacts by supporting initiatives that accelerate the clean energy transition and reduce the vulnerability of the food system to climate and supply-chain disruptions.

After the meeting, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and special envoy for climate change, said: "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's address to global leaders at MEF highlighted the need for unity, peace, stability and collaboration as key enablers for sustainable economic and social development, particularly as the world tackles global economic challenges, energy and food security, as well as resource scarcity.

"His Highness’s statement highlighted the UAE’s longstanding history of and ongoing commitment to climate action, driven by the principles established by our founding father Sheikh Zayed.

"For more than fifteen years, the UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation, as well as playing a leading role in investing in renewable energy both domestically and internationally which have led to the UAE’s selection as the host country of Cop28 in 2023."

The UAE is the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement and the first in the region to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions and announce a net zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The Emirates has also invested in renewable and clean energy, both domestically and internationally.

It is also the first in the region to deploy peaceful nuclear energy and is home to three of the largest and lowest-cost solar plants in the world.

