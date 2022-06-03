President Sheikh Mohamed to meet citizens in Sharjah

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will meet citizens in Sharjah over the coming days, as part of a visit to rulers of the emirates and Supreme Council members.

Sheikh Mohamed will meet Emiratis at Qasr Al Dhaid in Sharjah from Friday, after the afternoon prayers.

The reception at Qasr Al Dhaid also will be held on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Citizens wishing to meet and greet Sheikh Mohamed need to register at Al Dhaid Club in Sharjah and present a green status on their Al Hosn app to "ensure smooth entry procedures and mechanism", state news agency Wam said.

The reception will be the first meeting of its kind for the President with citizens of the Northern Emirates since his unanimous election in May.

Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met officials from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health to discuss the latest plans for the health authority. He praised the authority for its work in keeping residents safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, he also met a group of officials from Adnoc, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc chief executive. He praised Adnoc for training young Emiratis to work in the industry and enabling them to take on senior and leadership roles in the company.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a delegation from the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Wahat Al Karama.