UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Martyrs' Families' Affairs delegation

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received a delegation from the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Wahat Al Karama.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about the office's programmes and initiatives for the well-being and welfare of the martyrs' families.

Wahat Al Karama, which translates as Oasis of Dignity, commemorates the sacrifices of all UAE martyrs.

“The responsibility of following up on the affairs of martyrs' families and children, and providing them with all forms of support and care will always be on the top of our priorities,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He reaffirmed that he would be in direct contact with them to “meet their needs, support and empower them”.

“In turn, members of the delegation expressed their pride in serving the nation's fallen heroes and their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's continuous support and care for the martyrs' families and children,” Wam state news agency reported.

The UAE marks November 30 each year as “Commemoration Day” in honour of the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The meeting was also attended by: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region.

Also there were: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; ; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the board of trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.