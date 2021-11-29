UAE leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes on eve of Commemoration Day

President Sheikh Khalifa hails contribution of soldiers who died serving their country

UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, attends the final session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait City on December 15, 2009. Energy-rich states of the Gulf do not feel threatened by Iraq's plans to massively expand its oil production, Kuwait's foreign minister said. The GCC alliance is made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP PHOTO / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
The National
Nov 29, 2021

President Sheikh Khalifa has led tributes from UAE leaders to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty on the eve of Commemoration Day.

The day is marked on November 30 each year, and offers a chance to reflect on the achievements and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to protecting the Emirates at home and abroad.

Sheikh Khalifa said, before the country's milestone 50th National Day, that their contributions to the progress of the UAE will never be forgotten.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will remain indelible in the conscience of the homeland and our national memory,” Sheikh Khalifa said in a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces' magazine.

“Their heroic deeds go down in the annals of history as a source of inspiration to ensure our nation's glory, stability and steady advances toward a brighter future.

“November 30 is a day of appreciation and loyalty, on which our nation — leadership and people — articulates with pride the values of sacrifice and our martyrs' heroic deeds. The UAE flag is a symbol of strength, pride and invincibility. On this day our men and women express their deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in protection of the sovereignty of our land.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the day symbolised the unity of the Emirati people and called on parents to share its significance with the next generation.

“Sons and daughters of the UAE, I call upon you all, most notably our youth, to contemplate these blessed days and the sacrifices of our martyrs while they performed our duties, as well as our history, full of lessons and glories,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - November 30, 2017: HE Jaber Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi (R), HE Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi (2nd R), HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (3rd R), HH Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO) (5th R), HE Brigadier General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Ground Forces (6th R), HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (7th R), HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (8th R), HE Mohamed Ahmad Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs (9th R), HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (10th R), HE Lt General Hamad Thani Al Romaithi, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces (11th R), HH Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative (12th R), HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (13th R), HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (14th R), HE Major General Essa Saif Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces (15th R), HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member (16th R), Rear Admiral Pilot HH Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces (17th R), HH Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (18th R) and HE Major General Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi (19th R), observe a moment of silence during

UAE leaders observe a minute’s silence at Wahat Al Karamah in Abu Dhabi for Commemoration Day.

“I also call upon mothers and fathers to tell their sons and daughters the meaning of Commemoration Day, and about the men who sacrificed themselves to protect the country and its people, and about the patience of their families and their giving, loyalty and patriotism.”

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the honour of serving in the armed forces and working to safeguard the security and stability of the nation.

He urged the public to offer their support to the families left behind who lost loved ones in service of their country.

“I call upon all citizens who know a martyr’s family to visit them and support them on this day, for it is a sorrowful day for them, as their feelings of loss are remembered.

“The families of martyrs have shown great courage, patience and awareness, underscoring their faith, and they have become a source of inspiration to everyone, to be dedicated in serving their country.”

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the efforts of the UAE to honour their lives, through the establishment of the Wahat Al Karama memorial as well as the work of the Martyrs' Families Affairs Office.

'A source of inspiration'

His message was echoed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

“The memory of our fallen heroes will remain a source of inspiration, and their sacrifices remain imprinted on the hearts of our people, a shining model for the love of our nation,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“The names of our heroic martyrs, both military and civilian, will endure as a symbol of a glorious era in our history. No matter how many years pass, their memory becomes ever brighter, and we are keen to preserve this anniversary and keep it alive in the country’s memory and that of its people. We are determined to record their heroism in our history books and inform future generations of the sacrifices made to uphold the UAE's security and dignity.

“Since the UAE has dedicated a day to commemorate its martyrs and recall their heroism and courage with pride, it will never forget them. Instead, it remembers them all the time because they are present in the hearts of the people. Their memory will never fade, nor will their sacrifices be forgotten.”

Updated: November 29th 2021, 8:45 AM
