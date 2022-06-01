Sheikh Mohamed meets Department of Health and Adnoc officials

President Sheikh Mohamed met officials from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health to discuss the latest plans for the health authority.

The officials included Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed, chairman of the Department of Health and member of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the health authority for its work in keeping residents safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delegation members were delighted to meet Sheikh Mohamed and thanked him for the attention given to the emirate’s health sector.

On Tuesday, a group of officials from Adnoc were received by Sheikh Mohamed, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc chief executive.

Read more New genome project to improve UAE agriculture and food

During the meeting at the Sea Palace, Sheikh Mohamed praised Adnoc for training young Emiratis to work in the industry and enabling them to take on senior and leadership roles in the company.

The President stressed the importance of giving Emiratis access to training and urged citizens to make concerted efforts to drive the UAE's development.

Dr Al Jaber said that Adnoc has worked tirelessly to create new opportunities that enable UAE citizens to invest in its projects and businesses and contribute to accelerating economic growth in the UAE over the next 50 years.

He said Adnoc's In-Country Value programme, launched in 2018, helped create more than 3,000 jobs for highly skilled and qualified citizens in the private sector.