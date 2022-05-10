Dubai government to restructure Land Department and Municipality

The Dubai Executive Council on Tuesday passed a series of resolutions aimed at raising Emiratis' quality of life, improving residential neighbourhoods and supporting family businesses.

In a meeting headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the council agreed on plans to further develop the city's infrastructure.

“The Dubai Council aims to lead transformational projects in the emirate and our decisions today are big and important for the future. They bear good news for our citizens,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“After God, [I] depend on Hamdan and Maktoum in following up on these transformational projects that will chart a better and more beautiful future for our future generations.”

Supporting family businesses

The council discussed introducing a system to ensure the sustainability of family businesses and to support them for at least 100 years, said Sheikh Mohammed.

As part of the reforms, a centre for arbitration to resolve family disputes will be set up and four new legal resolutions will be introduced to govern family businesses.

Restructuring the Dubai Land Department and Municipality

The council decided to restructure the Dubai Land Department to increase investment in the real estate sector.

A decision to restructure Dubai Municipality into a specialised institution with a single regulatory body was also made at the meeting. The new structure is intended to create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion and raise the quality of services by 20 per cent.

“Dubai Municipality is the oldest department in Dubai and its leaders have done well in the past. Now, we need to keep up with a new model for future cities,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The secret to maintaining our competitiveness lies in our ability to keep pace with the changes.”

Redeveloping neighbourhoods

The council also discussed improving the quality of life for Emiratis living in residential neighbourhoods.

The neighbourhoods of Khawaneej, Barsha and Al Mizhar will be the first to be developed and plans for the project will be prepared over the course of a month.

Development and Citizens Affairs Committee

A Development and Citizens Affairs Committee will be set up to supervise social housing and development services for citizens and provide opportunities for young people.

The new committee, which will be headed by Sheikh Hamdan, will be given the task of raising the quality of life of Emiratis, ensuring it is the best in the world.

During the meeting, the council also decided to set up a committee to oversee all future technological developments in the emirate.

Developments of projects on Dubai outskirts

The council discussed the development of infrastructure in Al Habbab, Al Lisaili, Al Faqa, Al Marmoom and other areas on the outskirts of Dubai.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, was given the task of preparing the plan.

The plan is aimed at developing these areas into tourist and cultural destinations, and upgrading services leading to economic development and job opportunities.