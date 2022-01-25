Sheikh Khalifa issues new family business ownership governance law

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, issued a new family business ownership governance law, further strengthening the sector’s contribution to the UAE economy and facilitating the transition to successive generations.

The new law aims to further enhance the family-owned business legislative ecosystem by adopting a more flexible and sustainable economic model, in line with best international governance practices, a statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

The law also aims to boost family businesses’ contribution to the diversification and growth of the economy.

The new law "empowers owners of family business to prevent selling of shares or dividends to individuals or companies outside the family, and to require prior approval from family partners before a shareholder sells their respective equity stake to a non-family member", the media office said.

Owners of family businesses can also issue family-owned shares with weighted voting rights and prevent the pledging of family-owned businesses as encumbered assets, to avoid expropriation, it added.

The current law is not applicable to family-owned businesses where non-family members own more than 40 per cent of shares.

More to follow ...