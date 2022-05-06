Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Emmanuel Macron on winning the French elections

The two leaders discussed strategic relations between their countries

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and congratulated him on his win in the recent elections. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
The National
May 06, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on winning a second term.

During a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed wished Mr Macron continued success in performing his presidential duties and responsibilities.

The two leaders also discussed strategic relations between the countries and ways to support and advance them in various fields.

Read More
Sheikh Mohamed attends Al Nahyan weddings as part of group marriage ceremony for Emiratis

They also talked about the need to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Mr Macron thanked Sheikh Mohamed and wished him a blessed Eid. He also expressed his wish that the UAE and its people would enjoy further progress and prosperity.

Mr Macron was re-elected as president of France last month after defeating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

Updated: May 06, 2022, 2:51 PM
UAEFrance
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE public holidays: when is the next day off?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends Al Wathba Final Annual Camel Races FestivalStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend G20 summit in Indonesia
An image that illustrates this article Two arrested in Ajman for using 'witchcraft' to trick victims out of money