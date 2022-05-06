Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Emmanuel Macron on winning the French elections

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on winning a second term.

During a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed wished Mr Macron continued success in performing his presidential duties and responsibilities.

The two leaders also discussed strategic relations between the countries and ways to support and advance them in various fields.

They also talked about the need to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Mr Macron thanked Sheikh Mohamed and wished him a blessed Eid. He also expressed his wish that the UAE and its people would enjoy further progress and prosperity.

Mr Macron was re-elected as president of France last month after defeating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.