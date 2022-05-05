Sheikh Mohamed attends Al Nahyan weddings as part of group marriage ceremony for Emiratis

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has attended a group marriage ceremony for Emirati couples, including members of the Al Nahyan family, at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Among the weddings were those of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan to Sheikha Maryam, daughter of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, and Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour to Sheikha Mira, daughter of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, deputy chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on the occasion.

Speaking to the newlyweds, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the importance of strengthening family cohesion in a way that preserves the authentic values of the UAE society. He said a happy family is a building block of a strong society.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE leadership, under President Sheikh Khalifa, will to continue to support Emirati youth and provide them with all the means that ensure their family stability and social welfare.

The couples expressed their thanks to Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE sheikhs for sharing the special occasion with them, stressing the importance of collective marriage ceremonies in consolidating the quintessential Emirati values of social stability and cohesion.

The wedding reception featured traditional dances performed by Emirati troupes, in the presence of a large number of sheikhs and high-ranking officials.