Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed speaks with German president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the UAE's strategic ties with Germany during a call from the country's president.

Sheikh Mohamed and Frank-Walter Steinmeier explored ways to further develop partnerships between the long-standing allies.

They also discussed the future of global energy security, market conditions, and the importance of working to maintain their stability, state news agency Wam said.

The Crown Prince congratulated the president on his recent re-election.

Mr Steinmeier, 66, became only the fourth president in post-war Germany to win a second term after he secured more than two thirds of the vote cast by a special 1,472-member assembly last month.

Read More Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Germany for official visit

The two leaders discussed a number of major issues on the global agenda and spoke of the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, at which the German pavilion has proven to be a major attraction.

Sheikh Mohamed made an official visit to Germany in 2019.

He met Mr Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin as part of a tour aimed at forging even closer links between the countries.