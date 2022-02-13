German President Steinmeier set to win second term

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was set to be re-elected as president of Germany on Sunday after the four largest parties in parliament united around his candidacy.

Mr Steinmeier, 66, would be only the fourth president in post-war Germany to win a second term if the 1,472-member assembly confirms his election on Sunday.

The president has mainly ceremonial duties, but is regarded as an important moral voice for the nation, and Mr Steinmeier has won praise from across the political spectrum for promoting unity in his speeches.

Read more Quiet Olaf Scholz seeks to answer Ukraine critics on White House trip

In recent months he has sounded warnings over what he called growing divisions and radicalisation linked to protests against coronavirus restrictions.

“At this time when there’s so much aggression in society, it’s important to send a cross-party signal” by uniting behind Mr Steinmeier, said Armin Laschet, until recently the leader of the conservative opposition in parliament.

That opposition bloc chose not to run a candidate against Mr Steinmeier, virtually guaranteeing his victory after his own Social Democrats and their two coalition partners supported his candidacy.

The smaller far-left Linke party and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) put forward rival candidates in Sunday’s vote by the special Federal Convention.

Current and former chancellors Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel were among the 1,472 electors. Getty

The assembly consists of the 736 members of the national parliament, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other cabinet ministers, plus an equal number of nominees put forward by the 16 states.

These can include celebrities or private citizens, with former chancellor Angela Merkel and Bayern Munich footballer Leon Goretzka among this year’s delegates.

Because of coronavirus, they did not gather in the main parliamentary chamber as usual but were spread across multiple floors of an adjacent building in Berlin.

“Our society seems to have lost a lot of what unites it,” said parliament speaker Baerbel Bas in an opening speech to the delegates.

“Let us hold together, look for what unites us – all of us together and the president we are electing today”.

Mr Steinmeier served two separate terms as foreign minister before he was elected president in 2017, succeeding former East German pastor Joachim Gauck.

A messy general election result later that year thrust Mr Steinmeier back into the political fray as he resisted calls to order a second vote and urged bickering parties to agree a coalition deal, which they eventually did.

In his role as a bridge-builder during the pandemic, he recently held a public debate between health experts and vaccine sceptics as MPs considered making immunisations compulsory.

The president has reserve powers to dissolve parliament or block legislation in certain situations, but these are rarely used.