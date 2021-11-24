Scholz on brink of leading Germany as coalition deal reached

Olaf Scholz is on the brink of the German chancellorship after three parties agreed a coalition deal that will see him take the reins of Europe’s biggest economy.

The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats will unveil their four-year programme on Wednesday.

Mr Scholz is expected to succeed Angela Merkel in early December after a vote in Germany’s parliament, where the new coalition holds 416 out of 736 seats.

The so-called traffic light coalition, agreed after two months of post-election talks, brings together leftists, environmentalists and business-friendly liberals who had never previously co-operated at national level.

Read more Angela Merkel says Germany's latest Covid surge will be worst yet

But with few politically feasible alternatives, they came together behind a plan to modernise Germany with a green and digitised economy while maintaining its reputation for fiscal discipline.

Negotiators described a positive atmosphere in the talks, with few details leaking out during the eight-week negotiations.

Mr Scholz, who led the SPD to a comeback victory in a September general election, will be Germany’s ninth post-war chancellor.

His late sprint in the polls was attributed to his personal popularity and image of reliability while rival candidates were plagued by gaffes.

He will move from the Finance Ministry where he served for the past four years under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ms Merkel, who is retiring after 16 years in power, included Mr Scholz in a recent G20 summit and talks on tackling a coronavirus outbreak.

The Greens are joining the government for the first time since 2005. The FDP was last in power from 2009 to 2013.