Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Sri Lankan President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, underlined the importance of the UAE's strong ties with Sri Lanka during a phone call from the country's president.

Sheikh Mohamed and Gotabaya Rajapaksa stressed the importance of continuing to bolster economic co-operation, as well as in the trade and energy sectors.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern during the talks.

The UAE and Sri Lanka have enjoyed a long-standing partnership dating back decades.

The South Asian country is a popular tourist spot for UAE residents, while more than 300,000 Sri Lankans live in the Emirates.

Mr Rajapaksa travelled to the Emirates in December and toured his country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during his visit.

He attended his nation's vibrant offering to the world's fair alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Sri Lankan pavilion recently hosted dazzling display of sapphires worth $100 million.

The Days of Sapphire exhibition featured treasures including a gem more than 1,000 years old, known as the Kufic Arabic, which originates from the 10th century.

