Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Saudi Arabia on its first Founding Day

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated Saudi Arabia on its first Founding Day.

The kingdom announced last month that February 22 will be an annual holiday to mark the founding of the state.

The decree, issued by King Salman, said that the move commemorates the history of the state that goes back hundreds of years.

The day is separate from Saudi National Day, which is marked on September 22.

The move is “out of pride in the well-established roots of this state and the close connection of its citizens with its leaders since the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud three centuries ago”, the decree said.

Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people on the historic occasion of the inaugural Founding Day. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 22, 2022

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people on the day.

Saudi Arabia’s new annual holiday commemorates the ascendancy to power of Mohammed bin Saud, who founded the First Saudi State.

In February 1727, bin Saud inherited leadership over the central Arabian town of Diriyah, which had been established by his ancestors back in the 15th century.

Founding Day activities will include traditional art and exhibitions of early photos to bring an audience of modern Saudis closer to their heritage and customs.