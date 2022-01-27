Saudi Arabia makes February 22 a holiday to mark ‘Founding Day’

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that February 22 will now be an annual holiday to mark the founding of the state.

The decree, issued by King Salman in the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said that the move commemorates the history of the state running back hundreds of years.

It is separate from Saudi National Day that is marked on September 22.

The move is “out of pride in the well-established roots of this state and the close connection of its citizens with its leaders since the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud three centuries ago,” the decree said.

Muhammad bin Saud, the emir of Al Diriyah, is considered the founding father of the first Saudi state in the mid-1700s and to which the current leadership can draw a direct line.

Al Diriyah was founded by Prince Mani’ Al Muraydi, the 12th grandfather of King Abdulaziz and the 13th grandfather of King Salman and the 14th grandfather of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After Muhammad bin Saud's first Saudi state there were several periods before the foundation of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.