UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her platinum jubilee

The queen is the longest-reigning monarch in the world

The National
Feb 6, 2022

President Sheikh Khalifa sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The queen, who is the longest-reigning sovereign in the world, celebrated her platinum jubilee on Sunday.

She overtook her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest reigning monarch in September 2015, passing her ancestor’s 63 years and 216 days.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," the queen, 95, said in the written message.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to the queen.

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II backs Camilla to be future queen in platinum jubilee message
What to expect from Prince William's milestone visit to the UAE

Prince William, the queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, will visit the Emirates this week for his first official trip.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the UK's day of celebrations at the world's fair on Thursday, February 10.

The visit by the prince aims to build on the strong bond between the UK and UAE.

Updated: February 6th 2022, 3:10 PM
Queen's visit to UAEBritainThe UK royal familySheikh Khalifa
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Record marriage grants distributed to eligible Emirati grooms
An image that illustrates this article UAE leaders hail Queen Elizabeth II as she marks platinum jubileeStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Three flown to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley
An image that illustrates this article Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival gets under way at heritage villageStory gallery icon