UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her platinum jubilee

President Sheikh Khalifa sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The queen, who is the longest-reigning sovereign in the world, celebrated her platinum jubilee on Sunday.

She overtook her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest reigning monarch in September 2015, passing her ancestor’s 63 years and 216 days.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," the queen, 95, said in the written message.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to the queen.

Prince William, the queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, will visit the Emirates this week for his first official trip.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the UK's day of celebrations at the world's fair on Thursday, February 10.

The visit by the prince aims to build on the strong bond between the UK and UAE.