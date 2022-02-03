UAE and Israel compete in padel tennis match at Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE took on Israel in a padel tennis exhibition match at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

As the sport gains popularity in the UAE, teams met for the first time to take part in the #AbrahamAccordsGames.

Organised by the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv, two teams of six took to the courts in the Mobility District at the world's fair.

For many of the Israeli players, it was their first time in the UAE.

“We’re extremely grateful for the hospitality, and I’m excited to play. The UAE has some strong players,” said Alon Faiman, an amateur padel player.

“I’m very excited to be here and it is incredible that the embassy of the UAE was able to organise this and invite us."

Sports is a key factor is bringing together people for competitive fun! Tune in for more updates on the upcoming Padel Tennis exhibition match between #UAE & #Israel @expo2020dubai on 2/2/22. #AbrahamAccordsGames — UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) February 1, 2022

Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE ambassador to Israel, said the match was about solidarity, not competition.

“For many people, peace-building could be a difficult task, but I think with these games it will be fun and I’m sure both teams will be winners today,” Mr Al Khaja said.

“I think there is nothing impossible as long as we are approaching it with an open mind and heart. The relationship [between the UAE and Israel] will, and should be, beneficial.”

Padel is a mix between tennis and squash. It is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court.

Eisa Al Marzooqi, from the UAE Padel Association, was pleased that more Emiratis had picked up a racquet sport in the past year.

“The court is one third of the size of a tennis court, it’s 10 metres by 20 metres, so the sport is much more sociable and accessible for people of all fitness levels,” he said.

“How it differs from tennis is that the ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned.

“The scoring system is similar to tennis, but when you reach 40-all you then compete for a golden point to win the game.

“We have eight players on the UAE team; six players and two substitutes. This is our first time playing against Israel, an exhibition match, and it will be great to see what interest it brings within the region,” Mr Al Marzooqi said.

In the autumn of 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a historic accord to normalise relations.

The move came shortly after Bahrain completed its own peace deal with Israel.

Since then, about 250,000 Israelis visited the Emirates and the UAE is home to between 350 and 500 Jews who are active within the community, a number which has doubled since the signing of the Abraham Accords.