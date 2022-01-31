Isaac Herzog visits Expo 2020 Dubai for Israel's celebration day

Israel's president visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday as his country marked a day of celebrations at the world's fair.

Isaac Herzog stood at Al Wasl Plaza for a ceremony at which the Israeli and Emirati national anthems were played.

Mr Herzog and his wife, first lady Michal Herzog, were on the second day of a two-day visit to the Emirates — the first by an Israeli head of state. Mr Herzog was welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Quote [Expo 2020] is a remarkable celebration of each nation’s unique identity. It is also a reminder of what can be accomplished when we work together to break down borders by connecting minds and imagining a different future Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

“I hope and I believe that more and more nations will soon follow the UAE lead and join the Abraham Accords,” he told a crowd of Israeli and Emirati officials.

Trade between the two nations has exceeded $1 billion, he said, since the agreement to normalise relations between the two countries was signed in September 2020. He said 250,000 Israelis had so far visited the UAE and hoped Emiratis would reciprocate once Covid-19 restrictions eased.

“I welcome this exciting opportunity to see this beautiful land," Mr Herzog said.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a huge achievement for all of you, and also a huge achievement for Dubai itself and the brave leaders of this country, whom I have had the privilege of meeting.

"It is a remarkable celebration of each nation’s unique identity. It is also a reminder of what can be accomplished when we work together to break down borders by connecting minds and imagining a different future."

"The State of Israel is eager to walk with the UAE, and all the nations here at the Expo towards a brighter, more sustainable and more peaceful tomorrow, for our nations, our region and the entire world."

Speaking in Arabic, he added: “May God bless you and grant you long lives. Thank you very much.”

On Sunday, Mr Herzog met members of the Jewish community in the Emirates.

“I've visited many Jewish communities around the world, but it's particularly moving to meet the Jewish community of the UAE,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Pleased to see a wonderful community taking shape, with official recognition. The UAE's spirit of tolerance and coexistence is a model for our region.”

Israeli president tours Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan: in pictures