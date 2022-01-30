Israeli president Isaac Herzog arrives in UAE for first visit

Israel's President Isaac Herzog arrived in the UAE on Sunday to meet senior leaders and visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The head of state was welcomed to Abu Dhabi's presidential terminal by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, state news agency Wam said.

He was accompanied by his wife, Michal, known as Israel's First Lady, for the two-day visit.

On Twitter, Mr Herzog posted a message in Arabic thanking Sheikh Abdullah for the "warm reception".

On Monday, Mr and Mrs Herzog are expected to attend Israel's day of celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

نبدأ اليوم أول زيارة لرئيس دولة إسرائيل لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. تأثرنا كثيرا بحفاوة الاستقبال في أبو ظبي مع معالي وزير خارجية الإمارات الشيخ عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان @ABZayed

🇮🇱🤝🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/o4fmZzezlw — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 30, 2022

Mr Herzog was invited by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Mr Herzog, who took up the post last year, is the son of Chaim Herzog, who served as president of Israel from 1983 to 1993.

Speaking last week, Israel's President said: “We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates.

“This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future.

“I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant, and safer world for our children.

“I thank Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for this gracious invitation to deepen our nations' bonds of friendship.”

In December, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett became Israel's first leader to visit the Emirates following the normalisation of ties between the two countries in 2020, meeting Sheikh Mohamed and other senior leaders.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, much work has been done to bolster the friendship. Last year, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi with the arrival of the country's envoy, Eitan Naeh.

Israel has a substantial presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, with a large pavilion, frequent visits from dignitaries and television crews and a host of events over the past four months.

