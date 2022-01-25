Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met King Hamad of Bahrain at Qasr Al Bahr Council on Tuesday.

King Hamad is in Abu Dhabi on a state visit. During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen their countries' good relations and to identify opportunities for mutually beneficial co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, who wished health, happiness, continued prosperity and progress for people in Bahrain.

The pair discussed regional and international issues of concern to the two countries and developments in the Gulf, especially the terrorist attack on civilian sites and facilities in the UAE.

King Hamad condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthis and extended his full support to the UAE.

He said Bahrain supports the measures the Emirates has taken to confront the terrorists and to protect its people.

King Hamad said the support of many countries highlights the UAE’s strong position internationally.

King Hamad praised the Emirati diplomacy that led to the UN Security Council’s unanimous condemnation of the terrorist attacks and support of the UAE’s right to defend itself.

He extended his warm wishes to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and wished the UAE more progress, growth and prosperity.

Several sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.

