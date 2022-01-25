Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

During the meeting, King Hamad condemned the Houthi terrorist attack and extended full support to the UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met King Hamad of Bahrain. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
Jan 25, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met King Hamad of Bahrain at Qasr Al Bahr Council on Tuesday.

King Hamad is in Abu Dhabi on a state visit. During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen their countries' good relations and to identify opportunities for mutually beneficial co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, who wished health, happiness, continued prosperity and progress for people in Bahrain.

US condemns latest Houthi missile attacks against UAE and Saudi Arabia
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives president of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

The pair discussed regional and international issues of concern to the two countries and developments in the Gulf, especially the terrorist attack on civilian sites and facilities in the UAE.

King Hamad condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthis and extended his full support to the UAE.

He said Bahrain supports the measures the Emirates has taken to confront the terrorists and to protect its people.

King Hamad said the support of many countries highlights the UAE’s strong position internationally.

King Hamad praised the Emirati diplomacy that led to the UN Security Council’s unanimous condemnation of the terrorist attacks and support of the UAE’s right to defend itself.

He extended his warm wishes to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and wished the UAE more progress, growth and prosperity.

Several sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.

World leaders have condemned the attack and offered their support to the Emirates. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to express his condolences. Reuters

