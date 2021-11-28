Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives president of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday received President Egils Levits of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Levits to the Emirates and conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, wishing good health and wellbeing for the people of Latvia.

He also congratulated the Latvian president on his country's National Day, which was observed a few days ago, and hoped for further progress of bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Levits discussed ways to strengthen the friendship and co-operation between the two countries in various fields.

They also exchanged views on various issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Both also talked about the important message of Expo 2020 Dubai. The world's fair aims to enhance international co-operation, showcase experiences and innovations that will shape the world's future, and highlighting the cultures and legacies of the participating nations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, also attended the meeting.