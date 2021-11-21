Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sultan of Oman's representative at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday met Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, the personal representative of the Sultan of Oman.

Mr Al Said, who is also Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Co-operation Affairs, is leading a delegation attending Oman's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Oman's official 51st National Day was on November 17.

In celebration, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter: "On Oman’s 51st National Day we join our Omani brothers and sisters in celebrating this joyous occasion. Today we share their happiness and ask God to bless the sultanate with continued success and prosperity."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also met Mr Al Said, and took him on tour of the UAE pavilion on Sunday.

"We are pleased with the great Omani presence in this global event, and we are proud of the brotherly ties and historical relations that unite us with the sultanate and its beloved people," Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter.

استقبلت صاحب السمو السيد أسعد بن طارق آل سعيد في جناح دولة الإمارات بإكسبو 2020 دبي … سعداء بالحضور العُماني الكبير في هذا الحدث العالمي، وفخورون بالروابط الأخوية والعلاقات التاريخية التي تجمعنا بالسلطنة وشعبها الحبيب pic.twitter.com/dxT4SmMxCe — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 21, 2021

During the meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Said, the minister conveyed the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed, his wishes for their continued health and wellness, and for the UAE's further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Sultan Haitham, extending his congratulations on the occasion of the 51st National Day of Oman and expressing his wishes for Oman and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Said discussed the strong relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and reviewed ways to further develop them for the betterment of the two countries and peoples.

The meeting also touched upon Expo 2020 Dubai where Oman on Sunday celebrated its National Day, with events at Al Wasl Plaza, and in the Oman pavilion, which is in the Mobility district at the world fair.

The meeting at Expo 2020 was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Other attendees included Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and other officials.