Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours Dubai's community heroes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has honoured the emirate's community champions for being inspiring role models for others.

Sheikh Mohammed said the importance of offering service to their nation was deep-rooted in Emiratis during the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service event staged at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He praised the significant contributions of award winners to enhancing society and helping to create a brighter future across the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed is always keen to shine a light on those carrying out good deeds in Dubai.

In August, four men who caught a pregnant cat as she fell 10 metres from a balcony received a Dh50,000 reward each from the Ruler of Dubai.

The group were seen catching the feline in a blanket after she hopped over a second-floor balcony barrier and plummeted towards the street below in Murar, Deira.

A video, shot by one of the men, went viral after it was shared by Sheikh Mohammed.

Retired Maj Gen Mohammed Saeed Al Marri, secretary general of the Dubai Police Consultancy Council for Community Service, said such award programmes celebrated those who have given up their time and energy to further good causes and initiatives.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence and a number of other senior dignitaries.

The awards event, launched in 2013, highlights the achievements of both individuals and organisations alike for demonstrating exceptional commitment to social responsibility and serving the community through initiatives and actions in the areas of social welfare, health, education and other fields in Dubai, without regard for profit or personal gain.